Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,544 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,006,920 shares of company stock valued at $71,158,431. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 113,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,619,179. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.