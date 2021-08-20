Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 10,544 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,375,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,006,920 shares of company stock valued at $71,158,431. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 113,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,619,179. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.