Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

ServiceNow stock traded up $8.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $595.32. 19,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $25,224,853. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

