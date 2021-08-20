Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.09.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total transaction of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $23,240,038 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $480.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,585. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $504.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

