Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.9% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 32.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

STT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,010. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

