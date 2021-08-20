Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $33.34 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.50. 106,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

