Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.47. 673,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

