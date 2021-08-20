Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $975,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 741,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,592 shares of company stock worth $65,041,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

TWLO traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $343.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $216.23 and a one year high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

