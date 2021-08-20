Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.48. 27,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,721. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

