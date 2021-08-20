Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.29. 65,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,232. The stock has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.75 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

