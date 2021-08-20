Beacon Securities Weighs in on Village Farms International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VFF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $710.86 million, a P/E ratio of -219.50 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

