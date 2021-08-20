Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.850-$12.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.94 billion-$20.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.44 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,309 shares of company stock valued at $320,395. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

