Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $590 million-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.370-$4.570 EPS.

BDC stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Belden has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

