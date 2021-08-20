BHPCoin (BHP) Price Reaches $0.59

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00136271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00147569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,961.93 or 1.00186248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00925037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.58 or 0.06667732 BTC.

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

