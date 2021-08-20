Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,547.95

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,547.95 ($20.22) and last traded at GBX 1,547.95 ($20.22), with a volume of 26485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,125 ($14.70) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,394.59. The firm has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 3,242 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($19.51), for a total value of £48,403.06 ($63,238.91). Also, insider James Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £4,338,000 ($5,667,624.77).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

