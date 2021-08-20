BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $599,900.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $733,057.65.
NASDAQ BIGC opened at $53.89 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.29.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.
BigCommerce Company Profile
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
