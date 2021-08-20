BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells $599,900.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $733,057.65.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $53.89 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after buying an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.