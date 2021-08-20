Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BILI stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.52. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILI shares. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

