Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Acquires 478 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 667.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 154,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 134,204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after buying an additional 117,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,993,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,320,000 after buying an additional 94,858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSGX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 156,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,957. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.89.

