Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,129,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,709,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

