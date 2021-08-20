Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.52. 30,653,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,623,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

