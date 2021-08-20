Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. 33,487,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

