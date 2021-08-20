Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Increases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $272.96. 4,091,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. The firm has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

