Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 446 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 580.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 93,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.