Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 7,370 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.66. 741,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,788. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.65.

