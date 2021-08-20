Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

BMEA stock opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.65. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $151,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 310,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,841.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMEA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

