BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter.

Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

