Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $2.69 on Top Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $502.44 million and $9.47 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.69 or 0.00005555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001122 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002726 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00034247 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030915 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

