BitTorrent Market Cap Hits $2.97 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $504.36 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007619 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002628 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.