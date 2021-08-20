BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.01.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJ stock opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,299,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,859,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.