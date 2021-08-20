BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.12. 30,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,766. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,539.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

