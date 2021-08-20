BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

NYSE:BJ opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.