Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKI traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $76.03. 683,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

