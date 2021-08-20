BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

NYSE BYM opened at $16.12 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.