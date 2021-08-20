Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.53. Blade Air Mobility shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 165 shares.

BLDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric Affeldt bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

