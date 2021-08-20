Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.40

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002873 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 36.1% higher against the US dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $11.12 million and $21,959.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00049657 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00027767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,940,187 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

