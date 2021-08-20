bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to post earnings per share of ($2.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.62). bluebird bio posted earnings of ($2.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year earnings of ($12.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.89) to ($11.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($9.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.00) to ($5.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow bluebird bio.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.86. 13,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.41. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $61.27.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

