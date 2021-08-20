BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the July 15th total of 834,400 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BXC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. 4,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,419. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $525.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other BlueLinx news, CEO Mitchell B. Lewis sold 8,695 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $403,361.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $150,442.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,244 shares of company stock worth $4,249,153 in the last ninety days. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 13.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 30.1% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,360 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

