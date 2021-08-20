Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Ariel Hurley Sells 1,350 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BPMC opened at $91.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

