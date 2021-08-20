BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Trading 0.1% Higher

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.66. 14,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 19,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 223,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 27.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

