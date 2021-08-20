BMO Capital Markets Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Price Target to C$13.25

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.75 to C$10.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $10.03 on Monday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.