Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$11.85 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

