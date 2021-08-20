Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 977,100 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 853,600 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $20,011,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 134,705.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 54.4% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.