Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 62,442 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.99. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

