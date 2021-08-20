Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 2,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $96,209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

