Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Purchases C$24,512.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$24,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,300,137 shares in the company, valued at C$21,080,991.63.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$21,926.00.

On Monday, July 26th, George Frederick Fink purchased 4,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.71 per share, with a total value of C$22,828.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink purchased 2,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$10,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,641.00.

On Friday, June 4th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,300 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, with a total value of C$16,522.77.

On Friday, May 28th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.45 per share, with a total value of C$26,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, George Frederick Fink acquired 6,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.12 per share, with a total value of C$24,724.80.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$4.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$6.06.

BNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reissued a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.31.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.