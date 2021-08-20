Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Financial Review

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -23.23% N/A -48.13% Petco Health and Wellness N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Boqii and Petco Health and Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million 1.46 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -14.76 Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.92 -$26.48 million $0.23 86.91

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Boqii and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Petco Health and Wellness 2 4 7 0 2.38

Boqii presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.41%. Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.57%. Given Boqii’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Boqii on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

