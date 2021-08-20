Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.41 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Shares of EPAY traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $41.75. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -108.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $37,046.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,057 shares of company stock valued at $961,364 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.