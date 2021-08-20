Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $250.95

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$250.95 and last traded at C$250.13, with a volume of 14655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$247.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$259.00.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 84.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$233.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

About Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.