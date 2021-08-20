BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

