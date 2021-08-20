BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jonestrading lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.
Shares of BPMP stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07.
BP Midstream Partners Company Profile
BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
