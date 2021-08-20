Brendan Ohalloran Purchases 500 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Stock

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Brendan Ohalloran bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $14,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,957 shares in the company, valued at $198,274.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $404.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

